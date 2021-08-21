Brokerages Set Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Price Target at $8.00

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Meggitt stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.80. Meggitt has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

