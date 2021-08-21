Brokerages Set Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) PT at $19.83

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.83.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $550,580.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,448 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of AVO opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.20.
Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
Mission Produce Company Profile
Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.
