Brokerages Set Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Target Price at $53.25

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on STLJF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

OTCMKTS STLJF remained flat at $$34.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.