Brokerages Set SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Target Price at $640.39

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $640.39.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $550.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $221.55 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.09.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 27,716 shares valued at $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

