Brokers Set Expectations for Fabrinet’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Fabrinet in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of FN opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.66. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,425,000 after purchasing an additional 182,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,036 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,628,000 after acquiring an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,536,000 after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

