Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $328 million-$348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.33 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.39. 677,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,115. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.20.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.11.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

