Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Buys 8,164 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 8,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $701,287.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 83,648 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $7,324,218.88.

On Friday, August 13th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 38,264 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,392,486.24.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 53,523 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,608,865.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $91.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.37. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.05.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at $93,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

