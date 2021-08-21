BSCView (BSCV) Reaches One Day Volume of $5,372.00

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. BSCView has a market cap of $229,781.65 and approximately $5,372.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSCView has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00058128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00134391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.12 or 0.00149689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,637.10 or 1.00249450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.25 or 0.00919449 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.01 or 0.06640623 BTC.

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

