BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,198 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth $1,102,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $809,943 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

