CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 697,500 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 838,500 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CACI traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.65. 96,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,687. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $198.46 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, analysts forecast that CACI International will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.88.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

