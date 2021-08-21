Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,695,000 after buying an additional 1,444,880 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,725,000 after buying an additional 1,221,089 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after buying an additional 991,313 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,003,358,000 after buying an additional 821,600 shares during the period. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Shares of CNI opened at $105.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.