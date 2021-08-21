Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.86%.

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

