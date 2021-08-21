Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Up to $9.92

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $10.33. Cano Health shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 35,911 shares trading hands.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73.
About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
