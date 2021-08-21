Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Up to $9.92

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $10.33. Cano Health shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 35,911 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Get Cano Health alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $423,303,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $96,039,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $59,118,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.