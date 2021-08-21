Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Latch in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.58) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.20). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Latch’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Latch has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTCH. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

