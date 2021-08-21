Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 352 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 5.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 5.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 11.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $680.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.88 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $667.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.