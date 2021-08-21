CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DBM. Raymond James increased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.93.

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$6.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$553.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.01 and a 52-week high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

