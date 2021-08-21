Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires Shares of 4,000 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 65,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.3% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APO opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,638,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,387,699 shares of company stock worth $140,578,701 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

