Capital Advisors Inc. OK Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $167.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $174.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

