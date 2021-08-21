Capital Insight Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Trex by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Trex by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.54. The company had a trading volume of 414,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,049. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.79. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

