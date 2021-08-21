Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,755,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,094,028. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.45.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

