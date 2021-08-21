Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,668. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.46. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

