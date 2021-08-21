Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $6.79 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,713 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 108,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 31,872 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.96. 398,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,253. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.14. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $48.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.