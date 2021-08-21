Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,901 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.60. The stock had a trading volume of 485,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,464. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

