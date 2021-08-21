Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 805 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 149,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,783,000 after buying an additional 2,391,850 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,382 shares of company stock worth $12,945,124. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.15. 1,982,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

