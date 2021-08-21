Capital Limited (CAPD) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on October 1st

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CAPD opened at GBX 80.60 ($1.05) on Friday. Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18. The company has a market capitalization of £153.18 million and a PE ratio of 6.35.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Capital from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

