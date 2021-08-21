Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Major Shareholder Sam Levinson Purchases 336 Shares

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) major shareholder Sam Levinson purchased 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.42 per share, with a total value of $10,221.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sam Levinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Sam Levinson purchased 1,257 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $40,865.07.

Shares of CSU opened at $32.90 on Friday. Capital Senior Living Co. has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $28.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital Senior Living from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 503.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.