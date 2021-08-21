Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (OTCMKTS:ADFI)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (OTCMKTS:ADFI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
Shares of ADFI stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74.
Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
Further Reading: Net Income
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (OTCMKTS:ADFI).
Receive News & Ratings for Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.