Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 2,634 Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,791,000 after purchasing an additional 74,367 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Baxter International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,445,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,494,000 after purchasing an additional 41,193 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

NYSE:BAX opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.25. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.54 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

