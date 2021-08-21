Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ CGRN opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12. Capstone Green Energy has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 123.66% and a negative net margin of 26.96%. On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

