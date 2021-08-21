Carmine Falcone Sells 4,000 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stock

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $28.44 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $688.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

