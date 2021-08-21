CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in July

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 177,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 260.1 days.

Shares of CCDBF opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.02. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $59.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCDBF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

