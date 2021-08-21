Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of CLS stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Celestica has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $13,702,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,947,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after acquiring an additional 634,800 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 214,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.