Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will post $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.62. Centene posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Shares of CNC opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.52. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Centene by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

