Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.60. 57,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,805.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,075 shares of company stock worth $490,822. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.