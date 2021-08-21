CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Position Increased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4,588.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

CF Industries stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

