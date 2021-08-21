Cfra Cuts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$38.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price cut by Cfra from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. CIBC lowered their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.38.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$35.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.77 billion and a PE ratio of 27.50. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$31.85 and a 52 week high of C$42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Saputo’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

