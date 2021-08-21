Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 6.46 ($0.08). Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 719,875 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £38.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Chariot Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

