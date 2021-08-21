Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to post sales of $5.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.77 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $10.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $23.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $25.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.35 million, with estimates ranging from $17.05 million to $25.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 56.76% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,335,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 224,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,963. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.56. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $151.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

