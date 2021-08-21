Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPK. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

CPK traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.40. 67,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,860. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $132.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.42.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $557,203 in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 69.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

