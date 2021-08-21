Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

