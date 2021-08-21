Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Chevron by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 159,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $94.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

