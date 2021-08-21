Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 379 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,155 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,512,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,894,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,963,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,683,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $104.84 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $111.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.04.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

