Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 33.4% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $206,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.2% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP stock opened at $158.35 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.56. The company has a market capitalization of $218.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

