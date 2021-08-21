Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $272.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

