Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,880,000 after buying an additional 2,490,673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,943,000 after buying an additional 28,862,532 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after buying an additional 640,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,774,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,847,000 after buying an additional 184,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

NYSE:PAA opened at $9.17 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. Analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

