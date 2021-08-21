Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 3,835 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 19.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 111,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 31,989 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 124.1% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 185,215 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $1,056,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period.

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.65. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $65.80.

