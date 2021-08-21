Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 718 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20,141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 87,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.27.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

