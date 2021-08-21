Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 311 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $196.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.78. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $134.77 and a 52 week high of $197.91.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

