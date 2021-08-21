China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Down 14.1% in July

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,900 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 612,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 18.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CLEU stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. China Liberal Education has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in China Liberal Education in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Liberal Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in China Liberal Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Liberal Education in the first quarter valued at $185,000. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

