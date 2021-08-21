China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (CRHKY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.07 on November 1st

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from China Resources Beer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

OTCMKTS:CRHKY opened at $16.22 on Friday. China Resources Beer has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Resources Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

